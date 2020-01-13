Magic's Aaron Gordon: Game-time decision Monday
Gordon (calf) will be a game-time decision Monday against Sacramento.
Gordon's status will hinge on how his calf feels during the leadup to tipoff, making him a risky play in Monday DFS formats. In the event he's held out, look for Wes Iwundu to enter the starting five.
