Magic's Aaron Gordon: Gets green light
Gordon (calf) will play Monday against the Kings, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Gordon was being considered a game-time call for Monday's clash due to a right calf issue, but he's been cleared by the medical staff and should join the starting lineup in his usual role. Gordon has registered a double-double in two of his last three games.
