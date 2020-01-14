Play

Magic's Aaron Gordon: Gets green light

Gordon (calf) will play Monday against the Kings, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon was being considered a game-time call for Monday's clash due to a right calf issue, but he's been cleared by the medical staff and should join the starting lineup in his usual role. Gordon has registered a double-double in two of his last three games.

More News
Our Latest Stories