Magic's Aaron Gordon: Goes for 14 points in return to court

Gordon recorded 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during a 102-89 win over the Pistons on Thursday.

Gordon (calf) returned from a five-game absence and played a healthy 30 minutes. He was efficient in the return, as he knocked down both of his three-point attempts, and he was also just three boards shy of a double-double. Gordon looks to be in line for big minutes again soon.