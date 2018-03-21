Magic's Aaron Gordon: Goes for 16 points in return
Gordon produced 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during a 93-86 loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.
In his return from a five-game absence (concussion), Gordon looked pretty good as he led the starting unit with 16 points. The 34 minutes he received also indicates he's ready for a full workload. Gordon would be a strong free agent pickup for owners in leagues in which he was dropped.
