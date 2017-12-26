Magic's Aaron Gordon: Goes through shootaround, still questionable

Gordon (calf) went through parts of shootaround Tuesday morning and remains questionable to play against the Heat, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon has missed four straight games -- and six of the last seven -- while nursing a strained right calf, but he's progressed in recent days and will likely end up as a game-time call for Tuesday's contest. If he is ultimately cleared to play, there's a good chance the Arizona product would return to his usual spot in the starting five.