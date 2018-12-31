Magic's Aaron Gordon: Grabs ninth double-double in win

Gordon scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists and a block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 109-107 win over the Pistons.

Orlando's frontcourt of Gordon and Nic Vucevic got the better of Detroit's All-Star duo of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond in this one, with both Magic big men hitting for 20-point double-doubles. Gordon now has nine double-doubles on the season, putting him halfway to a new career high.