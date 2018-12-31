Magic's Aaron Gordon: Grabs ninth double-double in win
Gordon scored 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists and a block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 109-107 win over the Pistons.
Orlando's frontcourt of Gordon and Nic Vucevic got the better of Detroit's All-Star duo of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond in this one, with both Magic big men hitting for 20-point double-doubles. Gordon now has nine double-doubles on the season, putting him halfway to a new career high.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...