Magic's Aaron Gordon: Hands out career-high 10 dimes
Gordon finished with 18 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds, three steals, and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 132-122 loss to the Thunder.
Gordon dished out a career-high 10 assists Tuesday, flirting with a triple-double for the second straight game. In fact, over the past seven games, Gordon is averaging 5.0 assists, well up from his career average of 2.0. It is an interesting sidenote for owners to monitor as it would certainly add another dimension to his overall fantasy game if he manages to maintain those numbers.
