Gordon (hamstring) went through practice Sunday and will be evaluated before Monday's session, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Coach Steve Clifford confirmed that Gordon went through all offensive and defensive drills Sunday, but he noted that the team did not go through any full-contact. The forward missed the final four seeding games after suffering a strained hamstring against the Raptors on Aug. 5. "If he feels good he'll be able to practice tomorrow, and if he gets through that then we're hopeful that he'll be able to play on Tuesday," Clifford said of Gordon's status for Game 1 versus Milwaukee.