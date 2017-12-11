Magic's Aaron Gordon: Hopeful to return Wednesday

Gordon (concussion) intimated that he's hopeful to return to action Wednesday against the Clippers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports. "Of course, we'll see what we can do," Gordon said Monday. "I'm showing no symptoms and I feel good, but I'll leave it up to the doctors."

Gordon sustained the concussion during Friday's game against Denver and was held out of Saturday's matchup with the Hawks. He's currently going through the league's concussion protocol, but with off days Monday and Tuesday, the hope is that he'll be cleared by Wednesday night. That said, Gordon acknowledged that he's suffered "four or five" concussions in his lifetime, so the Magic certainly won't rush him back to game action.