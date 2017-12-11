Magic's Aaron Gordon: Hopeful to return Wednesday
Gordon (concussion) intimated that he's hopeful to return to action Wednesday against the Clippers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports. "Of course, we'll see what we can do," Gordon said Monday. "I'm showing no symptoms and I feel good, but I'll leave it up to the doctors."
Gordon sustained the concussion during Friday's game against Denver and was held out of Saturday's matchup with the Hawks. He's currently going through the league's concussion protocol, but with off days Monday and Tuesday, the hope is that he'll be cleared by Wednesday night. That said, Gordon acknowledged that he's suffered "four or five" concussions in his lifetime, so the Magic certainly won't rush him back to game action.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Out Saturday, headed to concussion protocol•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Suffers concussion Friday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Collects double-double•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores team-high 29 points•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Drops 40 points in Wednesday's victory•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores 26 points in loss•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...