Magic's Aaron Gordon: Hopes to return Friday

Gordon (concussion) will attempt to pass the final stage of the NBA's concussion protocol in advance of Friday's game against Boston, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon has missed the last four games with the concussion, but he'll have a chance to get back on the floor Friday, provided he can pass through the league's protocol. An update should come closer to game-time, but if Gordon is ultimately cleared to play, he'll likely return to the starting lineup at power forward.