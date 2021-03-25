Gordon closed with 13 points (5-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-111 victory over Phoenix.

Gordon struggled from the field in what could potentially be his last game for the Magic. He has made it clear he would like to be traded and if that comes to fruition, he could be on the move as soon as tomorrow. While a move could be good in terms of his growth as a player, it is hard to see his role increasing, meaning his fantasy value could take a hit. Stay tuned for what promises to be a busy trade deadline.