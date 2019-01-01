Magic's Aaron Gordon: Inefficient in loss
Gordon recorded 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes Monday against the Hornets.
Gordon had an inefficient night shooting the ball, although his 17 shot attempts were tied for his most in his past 10 games. The fifth-year forward has seen his usage rate decrease of late, as he's averaging just 12.2 points on 11.5 shots per game over that period, compared with 15.3 points and 12.9 shots on the season. While his efficiency is actually up, Gordon has failed to progress his game in 2018-19, as he's averaging nearly 2.5 points per game less than a year ago.
