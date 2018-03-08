Magic's Aaron Gordon: Late heroics not enough Wednesday
Gordon tallied 28 points (11-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-7 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 108-107 loss to the Lakers.
Gordon was an integral part of a wild conclusion to the game, beginning with his rather unlikely 27-foot three-point bank shot with 1:24 remaining that brought the Magic to within 106-102. He then added a driving bucket with only five seconds left following a Lonzo Ball miss that gave Orlando a 107-106 lead, and following two Brook Lopez free throws on the other end, Gordon appeared to be fouled on the Magic's subsequent inbounds pass but didn't draw the whistle. The Staples Center clock also malfunctioned on that play, running down to zero before any player actually touched the ball and setting up a bizarre game-ending jump ball. It was a highly unlikely finish to a game in which Gordon posted his best scoring total since Dec. 30, as well as his second double-double in four March contests. He's now shot at least 50.0 percent in three of the last four as well, and despite his team not having much except pride to play for down the stretch, the 22-year-old appears fully invested in finishing the season strong.
