Gordon scored 20 points (6-15 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-7FT) to go with nine rebounds, three assists, and a steal in 22 minutes of Saturday's 120-117 preseason win over Charlotte.

Gordon finished the preseason one rebound shy of a double-double, leading Orlando with 20 points on Saturday. The forward is one of the more consistent players in the league as a nailed on starter for Orlando in the new campaign.