Magic's Aaron Gordon: Leads team in scoring
Gordon totaled 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a block over 33 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.
Gordon led the Magic in scoring and was the only member of the team able to get anything going on offense save for Terrence Ross. Gordon posted a double-double in Game 1 and has been the most productive contributor for the Magic in the series so far.
