Magic's Aaron Gordon: Leads team with 20 points Thursday
Gordon totaled 20 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's 115-98 loss to the Pistons.
In a game with playoff implications at stake, Gordon took his shooting to a higher level, shooting over 50 percent on the night when he has averaged just 41 percent over his previous ten games. Gordon struggles to get his own easy looks at the offensive end, but the Magic will deploy him at all costs with his rebounding ability, athleticism, and intelligence.
More News
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.