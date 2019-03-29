Magic's Aaron Gordon: Leads team with 20 points Thursday

Gordon totaled 20 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in Thursday's 115-98 loss to the Pistons.

In a game with playoff implications at stake, Gordon took his shooting to a higher level, shooting over 50 percent on the night when he has averaged just 41 percent over his previous ten games. Gordon struggles to get his own easy looks at the offensive end, but the Magic will deploy him at all costs with his rebounding ability, athleticism, and intelligence.