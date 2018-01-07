Magic's Aaron Gordon: Leads team with 30 points

Gordon recorded 30 points (13-26 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and an assist in 32 minutes during Saturday's 131-127 loss to the Cavaliers.

Gordon continued to struggle with his shots from long range on Saturday, but he shot 50 percent from the field overall. Gordon fouled out for the first time this season, and he's been hitting the boards hard since his return from injury, averaging 8.4 rebounds in his first five games back. He's also averaging 23.8 points per game during that span, so it appears Gordon is back to his old self. If Gordon can stay healthy he certainly gets enough minutes in Orlando to be a very productive fantasy option.