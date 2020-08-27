Gordon (hamstring) left the NBA bubble Thursday due to his injury and the events of the past few days on campus, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Gordon's status for the Magic's upcoming game was in question, but he's ultimately decided to leave the bubble amidst the recent boycotts of Wednesday's and Thursday's contests. Many players have expressed feeling uncomfortable about being on the campus during this time, but a vote was made to continue the playoffs. It seems Gordon felt a similar way and decided to act on that feeling, effectively ending his season.