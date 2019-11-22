Magic's Aaron Gordon: Likely out Saturday

Gordon (ankle) isn't expected to play Saturday against the Pacers, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Gordon suffered a right ankle sprain during Wednesday's loss to the Raptors, though he avoided a more serious injury as X-rays came back negative. The 24-year-old doesn't have an official timeline for his return, but it appears he'll be sidelined for at least one contest. Wesley Iwundu is set to enter the starting lineup in his absence.