Gordon was diagnosed with a strained left hamstring after departing early in Wednesday's 109-99 loss to the Raptors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The Magic are listing him as doubtful for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Per Charania, the Magic are expected to re-evaluate Gordon in several days before offering an update on his status. While Gordon's injury doesn't look to be nearly as severe as the torn ACL that will keep fellow forward Jonathan Isaac (knee) out for the remainder of the season, the Magic will likely be without the former's services for at least the next couple of games. The Magic already had little in the way of exciting depth at forward before the injuries to Gordon and Isaac, but their absences should nonetheless open up more playing time for the likes of James Ennis (28 minutes Wednesday), Wes Iwundu (16), Terrence Ross (32) and Gary Clark (15).