Gordon played only 20 minutes in Sunday's win over the Wizards, finishing with four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds.

Coming in, coach Steve Clifford indicated that Gordon's minutes would likely be limited on the second half of the back-to-back set. The Arizona product played 30 minutes Friday night against Washington, posting 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Orlando has an off day Monday before traveling to Oklahoma City on Tuesday.