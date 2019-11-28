Play

Magic's Aaron Gordon: Listed as doubtful

Gordon (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Raptors.

The 24-year-old has missed the past three games with a right ankle bruise, and he appears unlikely to suit up for Friday's contest. He was seen doing some work after the team's shootaround Monday, so a return doesn't seem to be too far off. If he is unable to play Friday, Gordon's next chance to play will come Sunday against Golden State.

