Magic's Aaron Gordon: Listed as out for Monday
The Magic list Gordon (ankle) as out for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Gordon was able to take part in some shooting drills during the Magic's practice session Sunday, but the coaching and training staffs apparently aren't comfortable clearing the forward for game action just yet. With Gordon's bruised right ankle set to cost him a second straight game, Wes Iwundu -- who produced four points, two steals, one rebound and one assist in a season-high 27 minutes in Saturday's 111-106 loss to the Pacers -- should be in store for another start. Jonathan Isaac should also benefit from heightened usage on offense while both Gordon and Nikola Vucevic (ankle) are sidelined.
