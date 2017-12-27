Magic's Aaron Gordon: Listed as questionable Thursday

Gordon (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Pistons.

Gordon was questionable before Tuesday's game but ended up missing the contest. That said, he's clearly been making progress in his recovery and there's a 50/50 shot he'll be back Thursday, which would snap a five-game absence. More information should be available following Thursday's morning shootaround.

