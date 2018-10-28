Magic's Aaron Gordon: Logs another disappointing stat line in loss
Gordon posted nine points (3-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 113-91 loss to the Bucks.
Gordon's output might be worthy of some concern after he's played well below expectations in half of the games he's plated. Saturday's game was exceptionally bad, as he converted only 20 percent from the floor and was 0-for-6 from beyond the arc. It's not unreasonable to think that preseason predictions for Gordon might have been unrealistic. He was widely heralded as one of the league's most likely breakout players but so far that hasn't come to pass. He's still a decent source of production, but it remains to be seen if we will get the elite production we expected from Gordon on a nightly basis.
