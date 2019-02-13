Magic's Aaron Gordon: Makes impact in win over Pelicans

Gordon scored 20 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 118-88 win over the Pelicans.

While this was the first time in February he's scored at least 20 points, Gordon continues to be a consistent option in the Magic offense, scoring in double digits in 22 straight games while averaging 17.0 points, 6.9 boards, 4.1 assists and 1.3 three-pointers over that stretch. The distribution numbers are especially encouraging, as the 23-year-old only averaged a career-high 2.3 assists last season. He has yet to really put everything together, but the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft may still have untapped upside.

