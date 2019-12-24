Magic's Aaron Gordon: Mediocre in win
Gordon contributed 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal across 31 minutes in the Magic's 103-95 win against the Bulls on Monday.
Gordon logged his second consecutive double-double and made his presence felt defensively --- including a nasty block on Thaddeus Young. However, Gordon has now shot under 50 percent in eight of the past nine games. He has seen a noticeable dip in all major stats from last season. With plenty of time to heat up, owners will have to hope that Gordon, and potentially Orlando as a whole, finds a groove.
