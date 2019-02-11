Magic's Aaron Gordon: Modest effort in Sunday's win

Gordon compiled 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 victory over the Hawks.

Gordon was questionable heading into Sunday's game after suffering a fall Saturday. The back injury didn't end up costing Gordon any playing time although his production Sunday was mediocre at best. Whether this was related to the injury is unclear and owners should just keep an eye on the injury report heading into Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.