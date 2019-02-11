Magic's Aaron Gordon: Modest effort in Sunday's win
Gordon compiled 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 124-108 victory over the Hawks.
Gordon was questionable heading into Sunday's game after suffering a fall Saturday. The back injury didn't end up costing Gordon any playing time although his production Sunday was mediocre at best. Whether this was related to the injury is unclear and owners should just keep an eye on the injury report heading into Tuesday's game against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Starting vs. Atlanta•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Expected to play•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable vs. Hawks•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Strong complementary production•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Continues to get teammates involved•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Hands out career-high 10 dimes•
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...