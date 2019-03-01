Magic's Aaron Gordon: Monster double-double in win
Gordon amassed 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and a block in 36 minutes during Thursday's victory over the Warriors.
Gordon was up to the task on Thursday against the league's best team, posting his 15th double-double of the season and recording a plus-14 over his 36 minutes of run. The fifth-year forward continues to struggle with inconsistency and will need to emulate Thursday's performance down the stretch for the Magic to make the playoffs.
