Magic's Aaron Gordon: Monster performance Tuesday

Gordon tallied 27 points (11-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 103-98 win over the Spurs.

Tuesday's performance is a great example of Gordon's upside as a player. Last season, he accrued four 20-point, 10-rebound performances. But, he spent half the season playing out of position at small forward while Serge Ibaka was still on the team. Now, he'll be the primary power forward on the roster with another year of development under his belt, giving him plenty of opportunities to score and rebound at a high clip.