Magic's Aaron Gordon: Narrowly misses double-double

Gordon finished Wednesday's game against Washington with 13 points (4-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal over 34 minutes.

Gordon had been dealing with sore ribs leading up to Wednesday's clash, although he wasn't slowed down by the issue. He's struggled from the field over his previous two matchups (9-for-30), although he's totaled 11 or more points in every game so far in March and consistently provides value for fantasy owners on the boards and as a facilitator. Gordon will take the court next against the Cavs on Thursday.