Magic's Aaron Gordon: Nears double-double Wednesday

Gordon finished with 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-109 win over the Heat.

While Gordon flirted with a double-double Wednesday, his lack of shooting efficiency dampened his performance. That said, the fact that he took 13 shots and grabbed nine boards is encouraging, as the team will probably look to him more to be a scorer and rebounder for them this season with Serge Ibaka no longer in the fold.