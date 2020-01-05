Magic's Aaron Gordon: Nets double-double

Gordon had 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 109-96 loss against the Jazz.

Gordon might have struggled from the field, but he posted his fourth double-double over his last six appearances. He's a secondary scoring option for the Magic right now, but he has managed to score in double figures in five of his last six outings while grabbing double-digit rebounds four times during that span. He has done enough to remain fantasy relevant even considering his recent shooting struggles -- he is making just 37.0 percent of his shots during that aforementioned six-game span.