Magic's Aaron Gordon: Not listed on injury report
Gordon (jaw) is expected to be available for Friday's preseason game against the Celtics.
Gordon was forced to leave Wednesday's exhibition due to a jaw contusion, but the issue is evidently no longer a factor. The Magic may elect to limit the star's minutes in a meaningless preseason game, however.
