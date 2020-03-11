Magic's Aaron Gordon: Notches nine assists
Gordon finished with eight points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven boards, nine assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes of a 120-115 win against Memphis on Tuesday.
Gordon had an off-night shooting, but made up for it with his contributions in other aspects of the game, including leading all players in assists in the contest. While he's only averaging 3.6 assists per game this year, Gordon has increased his role as a distributor lately, averaging 6.5 assists in March.
