Gordon (hamstring) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Sixers.

The 24-year-old was considered doubtful to play Friday after exiting Wednesday's contest with the left hamstring strain, so it's hardly a surprise he'll be unavailable versus Philadelphia. Gordon's status is also in doubt for Sunday's matchup with the Celtics. Wes Iwundu and Gary Clark are candidates to see increased frontcourt run in his absnece.