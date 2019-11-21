Magic's Aaron Gordon: Officially out Wednesday
Gordon (ankle) is officially out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Toronto.
As expected, Gordon won't return Wednesday after suffering an ankle sprain early in the second quarter. Look for an update over the next couple of days detailing Gordon's prospective status for Saturday's tilt against Indiana.
