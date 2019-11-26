Magic's Aaron Gordon: Officially out
Gordon (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland.
Gordon was temporarily upgraded to doubtful before the team ultimately ruled him out for Wednesday's matchup. His next opportunity to return will come Friday against the Raptors.
