Magic's Aaron Gordon: Officially questionable for Friday
Gordon (concussion) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Gordon was able to take part in practice Thursday, which is typically one of the final steps before being cleared from concussion protocol. The Magic will likely reevaluate Gordon once again following Friday's morning shootaround, though it appears he's trending in the right direction for a potential return. If Gordon does get the green light to play, Wesley Iwundu would head back to the bench and see a decreased role in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Practices Thursday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: To remain out Wednesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Takes contact at shootaround, still questionable•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Wednesday vs. Clippers•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Hopeful to return Wednesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Out Saturday, headed to concussion protocol•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.