Magic's Aaron Gordon: Officially questionable for Friday

Gordon (concussion) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Gordon was able to take part in practice Thursday, which is typically one of the final steps before being cleared from concussion protocol. The Magic will likely reevaluate Gordon once again following Friday's morning shootaround, though it appears he's trending in the right direction for a potential return. If Gordon does get the green light to play, Wesley Iwundu would head back to the bench and see a decreased role in the frontcourt.