Gordon totaled 18 points (6-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 17 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Monday's 91-84 loss to the Knicks.

While he struggled shooting, Monday's game was easily Gordon's best performance of the season. He grabbed 17 rebounds, including seven offensive boards, both career highs. Over his last three games, Gordon's rebounding and assist totals have increased in each game while his shooting percentage has gone down in each of the last four games.