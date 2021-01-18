Gordon totaled 18 points (6-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 17 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Monday's 91-84 loss to the Knicks.

While he struggled shooting, Monday's game was easily Gordon's best performance of the season. He grabbed 17 rebounds, including seven offensive boards which were both career-highs. Over his last three games, Gordon's rebounding and assist totals have increased in each game while his shooting percentage has gone down in each of the last four games.