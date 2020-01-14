Magic's Aaron Gordon: One rebound shy of double-double

Gordon had 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 114-112 win at Sacramento.

Gordon has missed three of Orlando's last eight games, but he has had 10 or more points while grabbing eight or more boards in all of the remaining five games during that stretch. He is having his worst season dating back to the 2017-18 campaign, posting his worst figures in minutes, points, rebounds and blocks per game during that three-season stretch.