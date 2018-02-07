Magic's Aaron Gordon: Out again Thursday vs. Hawks

Gordon (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon will be missing a sixth straight game, as he continues to work his way back from a strained hip flexor. The Magic also have yet to provide any sort of timetable for a return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Gordon's next shot to take the court will be Saturday against the Bucks, though in the meantime, Mario Hezonja should continue to get some run with the top unit. Over the last five games, Hezonja has averaged 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steal across 27.4 minutes.