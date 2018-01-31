Magic's Aaron Gordon: Out again Wednesday

Gordon (hip) will not play Wednesday against the Lakers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The same injury kept Gordon out of Tuesday's loss to the Rockets, so it's not necessarily surprising that he'll remain out on the second night of a back-to-back. The good news is the Magic now have a pair of days off before Saturday's matchup wit the Wizards, for which Gordon should be considered questionable. Mo Speights will draw the start at power forward Wednesday in Gordon's stead.