Gordon won't play Friday at Houston in order to manage his left hamstring injury but will play Saturday against the Mavericks, dan reports.
Gordon will sit for the front half of the back-to-back set Friday, marking his first absence of the season. Gary Clark and Khem Birch should have increased roles for the Magic in his absence.
