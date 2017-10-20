Magic's Aaron Gordon: Out Friday
Gordon (ankle) will not play during Friday's game against the Nets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Gordon's ankle is seemingly still giving him significant discomfort and he'll sit out Friday's game. As a result, rookie Jonathan Isaac seems poised to step into a bigger role. Marreese Speights could see more run as well.
