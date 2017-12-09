Magic's Aaron Gordon: Out Saturday, headed to concussion protocol
Gordon will not play in Saturday's game against the Hawks after suffering a concussion during Friday's loss to the Hornets, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The concussion is apparently considered mild according to Robbins, though Gordon's still required to enter the NBA's concussion protocol. He'll now have to pass a series of tests and be seemed symptom-free before returning to action. With Jonathan Isaac (ankle) also out Saturday, look for Marreese Speights and Mario Hezonja to see increased run at power forward.
