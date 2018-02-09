Magic's Aaron Gordon: Out Saturday vs. Bucks

Gordon (hip) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Bucks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Make it seven straight missed contests for Gordon, who continues to work his way back from a strained hip flexor. With Jonathan Isaac (ankle) still out, Mario Hezonja will likely continue as the starting power forward Saturday night. After Saturday's game, the Magic only have two games remaining until the All-Star break and Gordon has already pulled out of the Dunk Contest, which could mean he won't return to the court until after the break.