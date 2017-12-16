Magic's Aaron Gordon: Out Sunday vs. Detroit

Gordon (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon suffered a right calf strain during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and did not return. While there's no indication it's serious, it's giving him enough discomfort Saturday to rule him out in advance. In his stead, Marreese Speights and Mario Hezonja will probably see expanded roles, as they did when Gordon missed time due to a concussion.