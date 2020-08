Gordon (hamstring) is out for Thursday's contest against the Pelicans.

Gordon will miss Orlando's final seeding game, and it marks his fourth consecutive absence. With, notably, Evan Fournier (illness) and Terrence Ross (quarantine) also sidelined, coach Steve Clifford will have to dig deep into his bench. Extra minutes should be in store for Gary Clark, Wes Iwundu and Melvin Frazier.